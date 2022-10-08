Christian Mwamba ready to conquer Africa in chess championship

Junior chess player Christian Mwamba Mugambi will be among the top names to watch at the 2022 Africa Individual Schools Championships (AISCC) from December 10 to 19 in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Sportsview Talent Academy Nairobi student is among players in the under-11 category who automatically qualified to represent Kenya at the continental showpiece after emerging top out of the 272 participants.

The national individual schools chess championships were held at the Moi Girls High School in Eldoret last month.

Mwamba, 10, defeated Abel Taji of Marven Chess Club through buchols on 7.5 points. According to Chess Kenya, over 1,600 players took part in the four-day tournament, making it one of the largest tournaments in Africa.

Mwamba says it is his uncle who introduced him to chess and he never imagined being among the top chess players in the country.