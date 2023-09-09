Celebrated sports presenter Sean Cardovillis dies in Nairobi

Celebrated sports journalist Sean Cardovillis has died at his house in Nairobi, his employer, Capital FM, has confirmed.

Until his death, Cardovillis was working with Capital FM as a sports news presenter and premiered Saturday Music and Sports Show.

“Sean’s powerful commentary and infectious enthusiasm for sports made him a household name locally and internationally,” his employer said in a statement.

“At Capital FM, we pay tribute to the man who brought sports to life for millions of our listeners around the world.”

His last interview was with Kenya’s Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon that was to air Saturday at 3.30pm.

I'm BACK!



After 18 years, it's great to return to @CapitalFMKenya.



I'll be presenting the sports updates Mondays to Fridays, and also presenting Saturday Music & Sports as we rebrand sports at the station.



I start on Monday at Kenya's number one radio station.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/ue0j2aYCFM — Sean Cardovillis (@seancardo) June 8, 2023

According to police, his body was found on Saturday morning outside his residence along Rhapta Road in Westlands.

Cardovillis’s body was found by a cleaner on the staircase of his house, media reports and police sources said.

Saddened by the passing of a brilliant and outstanding sports broadcaster Sean Cardovillis. He was a cool, insightful and gifted journalist who played an integral role on our radio stations.



We will miss his clear and concise voice, passion and upbeat personality. Our prayers… pic.twitter.com/NsJMnulGSL — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 9, 2023

He is remembered for his passion for motocross and his passion to shine the light on talent in sports.

Cardovillis worked in Kenya, alternating between Nation Media Group and Capital FM, as well as in the Seychelles.

He started his broadcasting job at Capital FM in January 1997, working for nine years at the media house, before rising to the role of Sports Editor.

He pioneered radio sports shows, hosting legends and winners in their field, and analysing results, trends, and new talent.

In April 2006, he moved to the Seychelles where he was employed as a radio presenter for Paradise FM for six years.

He returned to Nairobi in May 2012, and was in February 2014 tapped by NMG where he worked as a sports journalist for six years until May 2020.