Big guns on collision path at Kenya National Chess Championship

Big guns on Tuesday continued to reign supreme in the ongoing 2022 Kenya National Chess Championship at the Charter Hall in Nairobi.

Open Section’s defending champion Martin Njoroge, former champion Mehul Gohil, former top seed Joseph Methu, and teenage sensation Robert Mcligeyo all floored their round three opponents to maintain their perfect start in the competition.

Robert Mcligeyo ponders his next move during the third round of the 2022 Kenya National Chess Championship at Charter Hall, Nairobi on December 27, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In the Ladies Section, national women’s chess team players; Sasha Mongeli (defending champion), Glenda Madelta and Jully Mutisya also outsmarted their opponents to make it three wins in three matches.

The 2022 edition of the competition, which is being used to select the national team for 2023 events, will come to an end on Friday.

Just like in the two previous editions, the Open Section’s winner will drive home a Mazda Demio Car while the top player in the Ladies Section will pocket Sh100,000. I

n the third round contest, Njoroge - who is Kenya’s third best chess player in the Open Section with a Fide rating of 1973 - defeated Daniel Gisore who is placed 26th with a rating of 1776.

Njoroge, who plays for KCB Chess Club, was too good for Bryan Toboso (1650) and Singh Kamaljeet (1464) in the two previous rounds.

“The last two players whom I have faced have been worthy opponents. But I am not under pressure, and I will continue giving my best knowing the competition becomes tougher as the days go,” said Njoroge.

Gohil, who is ranked second behind Candidate Master (CM) Ben Magana, outwitted Chege Kairu. Francis Michuki and Samuel Onsongo were Gohil’s (2012) casualties in the two previous rounds.

Magana, who boasts of a top Fide rating of 2132, floored Tom Amwai to bounce back to winning ways after Timothy Mwabu held him in the second round on Monday.

He outwitted Fredrick Osoma in the first round.

Heading into the fourth round which was held Tuesday evening, Gohil was ranked top with four points thanks to a superior tie-breaker.

Matthew Kamau, Elvis Likoko, Hugh Misiko, Njoroge and Nephat Muchiri are the other players who had amassed four points going into the fourth round.

In the Ladies Section, top player Mongeli defeated Woman Candidate Master Lucy Wanjiru in what was her real test in her bid to defend the title.

The loss was Wanjiru’s first disappointment in the competition after she defeated Elsie Muturi and Brenda Chagwaya.

Mongeli, who is also a Woman Fide Master, defeated Francisca Kagwiria and Maashao Genevieve in the last two rounds. Madelta, the 2021 World Women's Amateur Under-1700 Chess champion, has already trounced Cheryl Ngima, Angel Kagambi and Annete Kimwere n the competition.

Mutisya outsmarted Mercy Cherono, Wanjiru Kimani and Merceline Atieno.

Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyaruai, who is the other top player in the Ladies Section, suffered a heartbreak when she was again held by Gloria Jumba.

Woman Candidate Master Joyce Nyaruai ponders her next move during the third round of the 2022 Kenya National Chess Championship at Charter Hall, Nairobi on December 27, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

She started the competition with a draw against Maureen Kirigo but beat Trsisika Muhanji in the second round.