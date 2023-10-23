All set for 6th Kenya Sports Film Festival

The stage is set for the sixth edition of the Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF) from Thursday to Sunday at the Aristocrats House in Lavington, Nairobi.

It will also be beamed live on various KISFF’s social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Dubbed Africa’s Premier Sports Film Festival, the KISFF was initiated by the Safinaz Foundation in 2018.

Former Kenya national cricket and tennis teams’ captain Aasif Karim is the chairman of both Safinaz Foundation and KISFF.

The foundation focuses on promoting sport in the country with KISFF organised to showcase a wide range of sports films from across the globe. Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is this year’s brand ambassador of the festival.

“There will be a lot to learn about sports and everyone is welcomed in the festival,” said Karim.

Chris Kamau, the KISFF Public Relations and Communications Liaison said this year's festival received 1,422 film entries from 110 countries but only about 40 will be screened during the four-day festival.

The highlight of the festival will be the screening of India’s reality web series titled “Kumite 1 Warriors Hunt”, about mixed martial arts.