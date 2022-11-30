WRC makes changes on Safari Rally route

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) Motorsport Council confirmed last week that the Safari Rally will be the seventh round of the 13-event World Rally Championship (WRC) 2023 calendar.

The Narasha competitive section of the Safari Rally route has now been replaced by Malewa.

The last 600 metres from the Kedong Stage has been removed and the start/finish maps adjusted to yield a new, 18-kilometre stage.

Related Karan Patel wins KNRC title in style Motorsport

Also, the start of the Geothermal Stage has been moved to the Narasha Gate, extending the stage by a kilometre.

World Rally Championship 2023 Calendar: 1: Monte-Carlo 19/22 January, 2: Sweden 9/12 February, 3: Mexico 16/19 March, 4: Croatia 20/23 April, 5: Portugal 11/14 May, 6: Italy 1/4 June, 7: Kenya 22/25 June, 8: Estonia 20/23 July, 9: Finland 3/6 August, 10: Greece 7/10 September, 11: Chile 28 September – 1 October, 12: Central Europe (Aut, Cze, Ger) 26/29 October, 13: Japan 16/19 November.

*****

The Stewards of the weekend’s Guru Nanak Rally disqualified Piero Cannobio and Victor Okundi from the event after they had failed to wear a properly sanctioned Front Head Restraint device.

The Hyundai crew was disqualified after the officials found out that the crew was not wearing the FIA-sanctioned device at the start of the second competitive stage.

*****

The same Guru Nanak officials fined Hamza Anwar, Piero Cannobio, Ian Duncan, Nikhil Sachania, Kush Patel and Anthon Nielsen between Sh1,000 and 10,000 for over speeding during the Recce of the rally.

No driver is allowed to go beyond 80kph during the official Reconnaissance of the rally route. The recce car must be a standard car with no branding and allowed only to carry the driver and navigator.

*****

Uganda’s leading rally drivers, Yasin Nasser and his co-driver, Ali Katumbahave acquired a new MK2 Ford Fiesta R5. The crew is fresh from winning the Guru Nanak Rally in Tanzania.

The crew may tackle the 2023 African Rally Championship events in addition to the rounds of the Ugandan Rally Championship.

*****

What is Homologation in rallying? Homologation specials are cars that are made according to an exclusive demand according to a specific motorsport sanctioning body.

Cars are manufactured to meet the standards of different race sanctions such as FIA and to allow the car to compete in racing series like the Touring Car and Rally Championship series.

Homologation Documentation means all files, documents, information and communication associated with the insurance of official approval of Homologation.

*****