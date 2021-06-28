Uhuru Kenyatta: Future belongs to those who believe in their dreams

Kenyan driver Onkar Rai (left) poses for a photograph with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) after winning the WRC 3 devision of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hell’s Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021.
 


 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  President Uhuru Kenyatta

What you need to know:

  • This weekend, the world has once again witnessed the unique grandeur of motorsport in Kenya, the unparalleled fan enthusiasm of our Nation, and the sporting excellence of the various teams through this great Safari Rally.
  • Driven by the hunger of Kenyans for the return of top tier motorsport to Kenya, in 2013 I promised our nation that we would end the 11-years of relegation from the International Automobile Federation circuit.

“The Safari Rally is an iconic event tied with the history of sports in Kenya and East Africa.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME It’s official, Safari Rally will be back again, and again

  2. Three key battles in England's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

  3. Kenyan rally drivers join ranks of celebrated names beamed on live TV

  4. Uhuru's full speech during Safari Rally closing ceremony

  5. France eye Euro 2020 quarter-finals as Modric plots Spain downfall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.