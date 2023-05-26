Trained mechanic Rathod gears up for 13th rally

Safari Rally is always a special occasion for local drivers who are eagerly waiting for the World Rally Championship event to kick off on June 22.

One of the them is Minesh Rathod, a qualified mechanic by profession, and addicted petrol head.

Rathod has so far tackled 12 Safari rallies and is eager to add another to his long list on participation.

“Safari Rally is a special occasion especially for me as a driver. I cannot give up on the event which holds lots of memories for me. It is special,” Rathod told Nation Sport this week.

Rathod obviously has the wherewithal to excel in the Safari Rally.

He finished second in the Kenya National Rally Championship Two Wheel Drive Class in 2005, seventh in 2007 in the four wheel drive Subaru and 11th in 2019.

Rathod will drive a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX in the WRC Safari Rally.

Rathod is among 11 local crews who will tackle the 70th edition of the world famous rally.

There are also entries from Africa.

Burundi’s Giancarlo Davite cannot wait to take a stab at what he describes as “one of the toughest events of my career”.

The 60-year-old driver, will be navigated by Sylvia Vindevogel, in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 car.

He finished ninth overall in the 2004 Safari Rally.

Vindevogel is one of two women competitors entered in this year’s rally.

The other one is Italian Fabria Pons, who will be by navigate Pierro Canobbio in a Hyundai N120 Rally 2 car.

Pons was the navigator of renown Michelle Mouton during her World Rally Championship racing career.