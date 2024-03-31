Traffic controls ensure easy passage for fans

Elaborate traffic control measures helped ease congestion along Moi South Lake road compared to last year during the World Rally Championship Safari Rally event.

Mean looking officers deployed along the road ensured that there was no overlapping among motorists headed to the famous Hells Gate National Park to watch the conclusion of the global event.

Those who dared test the nerve of the uncompromising officers had a rough time being ordered off the road, with motorists able to access the venue unhindered.

Although the numbers of the rally fans had dropped compared to the previous editions, largely fuelled by tough economic times, the funfare had not diminished.

The enthusiasm, the vibrancy was evident with rally fans having a time to remember watching top drivers slugging it out at area inhabited by wild animals.

The retreating gazelles, the scared zebras all adding to the allure that has characterised the event that was reinstalled to the international calender of events.

Those who have never set a foot to the famous park did not want to be left out after listening to the tales of their pals and keeping tabs with the occurrence in the social media platforms.

The well-to-do in the society landed with choppers at intervals. Their contemporaries landed in high end fuel guzzlers, the average lot settled for the common vehicles.

The hustlers arrived at the park in boda bodas, while others trekked to catch a glimpse of the action joined at the hip by desire to see top drivers “rumble in the jungle.”

“I have never had a chance to attend the rally. It has been my desire and today it has materialised...I have never been this happy,” said Clinician Gathoni Mwangi.

She had a chance to take a selfie with the eventual rally winner Kalle Rovanpera.

“The best moment of my life...he is world champion and he granted me the opportunity to take a photo with him...surprisingly he is down to earth person despite his stature and fame,” she added.

The closing ceremony that had all the flair was attended by President William Ruto who touched down around 3:15pm to rousing welcome.