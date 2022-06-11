Young Smith eager to take on the big boys in Safari Rally

Young Rio Smith will be the youngest driver in the June 23-26 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

What is more, he will be piloting the smallest car and least powerful car, a Ford Fiesta Rally 4 front wheel drive machine.

But the 20-year-old Rio is bubbling with youthful enthusiasm and is determined to return the car with an engine capacity of 1,600 cubic centimetres which he fondly refers to as ‘dudu’ back to the finish ramp at the Kenya Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Naivasha on June 26.

He is taking baby steps, and stride by stride, he hopes to grow in the sport.

He lacks the airs associated with most rally drivers and cuts an image of a modest and down to earth young man.

How has he prepared for the sixth leg of the World Rally Championship series?

"The preparations have been good. We are currently pushing to get the car ready in time. We are trying to make sure everything is set before the big start," Rio, who is son of former Africa Rally Championship winner Don Smith, told Nation Sport.

"We have beaten other competitors driving Four Wheel Drive cars before, and it feels amazing. However, this rally is about getting the car home and not showing off," said the youngster.

He was a revelation in the 2021 Safari Rally.

He is being handled by a dedicated team led by his father, Don Smith, to keep him grounded.

"We have a professional team handling the car. The same crew that has been with us for years, who propelled my father to win the 2016 Africa Rally Championship title," said the younger Smith.

To be a rally driver requires discipline of mind and soul, and he seems to have mastered both.

"I am currently pushing myself to the limits and trying to make sure my body is ready for the physical strain the rally will take," Smith said.

He hopes to slowly make a name for himself on the local scene, and to climb the ladder of success heading to his 25th birthday.

"Short-term plans aren’t on our agenda as we are mainly focused on a long-term goal,” he said.

"I would say that I’m young and naive. However, I am trying to use every bit of experience I can get to learn.

"I am family oriented man, and really appreciate the position they (his team members) have put me in, and I can follow my dreams.

"I believe that rallying teaches a lot of lessons that can be carried through life, and the sport has certainly helped me. I have had fun along the way. I think I’m very lucky to be in this position and hope to see more of the youth of Kenya getting involved," concluded Smith, an aspiring pilot who hopes to one day fly one of his father's planes in the Fly540 fleet.