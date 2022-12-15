Asad Khan was assaulted after lover Maxine Wahome came from party, brother says

Rally driver Asad Khan is not dead, his younger brother Adil, has said.

Asad is fighting for his life at the High Dependency Unit at the Avenue Hospital in Nairobi following a domestic spat which led to his girlfriend, rally star

Rally driver Maxine Muringo Wahome in the dock at the Milimani Law Court on December 14, 2022 where she was presented for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Asad Khan. She was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 pending investigations. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

, arrested.

"My brother is alive although in a critical condition," Adil told Nation Sport.

Adil said his brother has "lost a lot of blood" after the incident assault on Monday.

Asad had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital before he was transferred to Avenue Hospital.

“My brother has received almost 10 pints of blood at Avenue Hospital. He lost too much blood from the cuts."

Adil said he "will pursue justice" for his brother. Police have already arrested and presented Maxine Wahome in court. She is out on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

Adil reads a sinister scheme in the whole saga since it is the management of Preston Court, where the lovers reside, who called him on Monday at around 1pm.

“Maxine was arrested following a report by Adil at Kilimani that she had inflicted life threatening injuries on his brother Asad,” Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, who freed Maxine on cash bail on Wednesday, was told by state prosecutor James Gachoka.

Gachoka had applied to have Maxine detained for 14days to enable police conclude investigations.

But Ms Wahome's lawyer Steve Kimathi opposed the application saying she is willing to assist police with investigations into the matter.

“The nature of the offence police are investigating is bailable. I urge this court to free the suspect on bond pending completion of investigations,” Kimathi said.

He said she is not a flight risk and will comply with any terms imposed by the court.

Ochoi was told police visited the scene “which appeared disturbed with household goods strewn all over the dining room and a pool of blood on the floor and in the staircase.”

The investigating officer, Stephen Kibei, asked for more time conclude investigations.

Ochoi concurred with Kimathi that the offence the police are pressing against Maxine is bailable under the penal code.

He also said bail is a constitutional right for any suspect before freeing her on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

Ms Wahome has been ordered to be reporting to the investigating officer at the Kilimani Police Station every Monday until the probe is completed.

Police had sought 14 days to keep the suspect in custody until Asad's condition improves.

Wahome is being investigated over an offence of causing grievous harm which may attract a lengthy jail term if she is convicted.

Gachoka sought for the detention of the suspect on grounds that she is influential and most of the witnesses in the matter come from the apartment where she resides.

"We want to monitor the condition of the complainant, subject the mobile phone and sim cards recovered from Wahome to cyber analysis and obtain necessary reports which we believe contain crucial information, " said Gachoka.