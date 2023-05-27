Organisers have got your back on safety matters

With the WRC Safari Rally just a few weeks away, organisers are leaving nothing to chance to ensure that all safety matters are addressed.

Norris Ongalo, the Chief Safety Officer for the rally is happy with the arrangements put in place thus far.

“I report directly to the Clerk of the Course and will work with the Chief Medical Officer, the Chief Marshal and the Chief Rescue Officer. I am appointed in the regulations of the rally. I belong to the organising committee and play a key role in the devising of the event's Safety Plan,” Ogalo told Nation Sport.

Ongalo, the senior associate of the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (ASRA), added: “I am responsible for all aspects of safety on the special stages, producing a safety manual and ensuring that it is adhered to during the competition. I ensure the development of the event safety plan prior to the event and also that the event is run in accordance with that plan.”

Being a Safety Officer for a big event such as the Safari Rally, means being well aware of the massive requirements required to make the event safe.

Ongalo will work will 69 senior safety officers, 320 in-stage marshals, 71 technical intervention and in-stage support crews, and 91 radio marshals.

In addition he will also have 198 officers from the National Youth Service (NYS), 190 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), 82 officers from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and 83 fire marshals from the Counties of Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru at his disposal.