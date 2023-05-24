Naivasha’s Service Park get back to live as rally approaches

With less than 30 days before the globally acclaimed World Rally Championship (WRC) events docks into the dusty town of Naivasha, adrenaline is running high.

The usually sleepy Service Park located at the famous Wildlife Service Training Institute has come back to life.

Service Park manager Joe Muchiri has been glued to his laptop monitoring the preparations.

A hurried phone call is an unwanted distraction for the hawk-eyed rally official and he only answers ‘important dials” with the others being told to wait in line as he gets back to the day’s activities.

In the past, meticulous planning has been the hallmark of the WRC’s most followed event. The country has earned accolades for staging memorable affairs despite being out for more than two decades.

Alive to the herculean task, Muchiri’s singular motive is to make it better; he can only do so if he follows the script of his predecessors-the hit and the misses.”

He affords a five minute interview with the probing journalist. “What do you want to know? He poses, his face straightened up.