KNRC season begins with Eldoret leg

The Eldoret Rally, the opening round of the 2024 Kenya National Rally Championship begins with the official reconnaissance Friday.

Competitive action of this Western Kenya Motor Club round of the championship, involving six competitive stages, will be on Saturday. The rally will be raced over 298.41km, with 139.92km competitive.

The longest competitive stage distance is 35.20km while the shortest is 17.14km.

Related Hoteliers upbeat as the Safari Rally makes Easter comeback Motorsport

The opening stage at Kaptagat (18.10km) will be done once while Burgar (17.14km) will be run three times and the Saladin Section (35.20km) twice.

All vehicles must be in Parc Ferme no later than 7am on Saturday.

Entries must be submitted by this afternoon in order to compete in the main rally.

Meanwhile, after successfully organising the recent East African Safari Classic Rally (EASCR), the organisers are now preparing for the Mini Classic Rally to be run in August.

Chairman of the EASCR, Joey Ghose, and his team successfully ran the 10-day classic rally that was won by Italian Eugenia Amos and Paolo Ceci behind the wheels of a Porsche 911.

The next round of the major East African Safari Classic Rally will be held in 2027. The World famous rally is held every two years since it was first held in 2005.

Renzo Bernardi, the Clerk of the Course for one of the toughest rallies in the World, was satisfied with the team that handled the last event.

Rwanda has swapped its 2024 African Rally Championship (ARC) date with the Sikh Union Club of Kenya due to the National Elections which would clash with the event.

The Sikh Union Club will organise the second of the seven-round series of on June 28.