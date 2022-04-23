Kioni, Kimathi ‘keeping it clean, steady’ at Croatia Rally

In Zagreb

Kenya’s McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni maintained their steady progress in a dramatic Croatia Rally that continued to claim casualties under wet and hazy conditions.

Two stages were cancelled on either side of noon for safety reasons as Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera of Toyota took his lead late into the second full day, enjoying a 14.8-minute lead over Hyundai’s Estonian Ott Tanak with Irishman Craig Breen on M-Sport Ford a further one minute, eight seconds behind the leader with one stage to go last night.

In the morning, Oliver Solberg and Eliot Edmondson crashed and their Hyundai burst into flames forcing the cancellation of Stage Nine on safety grounds with both crews safe.

And the afternoon’s Stage 15 was also cancelled due to poor visibility.

Kimathi and Kioni started the second full day Saturday in 44th place, and fifth in the Junior World Rally Championship category, keeping the pressure on the more experienced drivers in the mix.

Tyre choice was crucial with the tarmac rally proving to be the challenge it was created for, its six different asphalt conditions, and inclement weather conditions, calling for well-thought out tyre selection.

McRae Kimathi (left) and Mwangi Kioni relax over lunch at mid-day service ahead of the second half of competition at the Croatia Rally on April 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Kimathi’s navigator Mwangi Kioni also said he needed extra caution to call the notes as the pair continue to rake in important experience in their World Rally Championship drive.

“For me (the biggest learning point) has been about the timing of calling of the notes,” Kioni explained.

“There are a lot of notes to call, with too many corners, one after the other and you have to be on the ball and know when to call them early enough and to keep the pace up,” he explained.

He added that asphalt racing has more grip compared to the snow challenge they faced in Sweden, noting that with the rains in Croatia, correct tyre choice was essential.

“So far so good, we’re still on the road and I think we’re doing the right choice of tyres.”

Kimathi described the Croatia Rally as “interesting and tricky.”

“It’s not like the normal tarmac rally you expect in like Spain.

“The conditions have been changing and it’s been raining the whole morning and even now in the afternoon it’s raining in some stages so it’s quite slippery and tyre choice is key.”

McRae Kimathi (right) listens to his coach, Finland's Tapio Laukkanen during mid-day service ahead of the WRC Croatia Rally's afternoon stages on April 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

The 27-year-old, Africa’s junior champion, said he’ll maintain consistency and target another WRC finish.

“We just wanna keep it clean, keep it steady… we are in a good position right now and we just have to keep the car on the road, get the points and move on to the next event.”

Saturday’s final stage (8.78-kilometre stage 16 from Vinski Vrh to Duga Resa) was expected to run way into the night, starting at 7.08pm local time (8.08pm Kenyan time).

It will then pave way for the rally’s final four stages on Sunday, including what promises to be an exciting, 14.09-kilometre Wolf Power Stage from Zagosrka Sela to Kumrovec, with the rally drawing to a conclusion with the podium finish at 3.30pm local time (4.30pm Kenyan time).

Selected leading results at the Croatia Rally after 15 of 16 stages Saturday night:

1.K. Rovanpera / J. Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris) - two hours, 10 minutes, 18.5 seconds,

2.O. Tanak / M. Jarveola (Hyundai) – 14 minutes, eight second behind leader,

3.C. Breen / P. Nagle (Ford Puma) +1:08.7

4.T. Neuville / M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai) +1:14.6

5.E. Evans / S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris) +2:02.9

6.T. Katsuta / A. Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris) +5:39.7

7.Y. Rossel / V. Sarreaud (Citroen, WRC2) +7:57.9

8.N. Gryazin / K. Aleksandrov (Skoda Fabia Evo RC2) 8:37.3

9.K. Kajetanowicz / M. Szczepaniak (Skoda Fabia Evo RC2) 8:53.9

10.E. Lindholm / R. Hamalainen (Skoda Fabia Evo RC2) 9:22.6