Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in interview

London

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton battled with depression for years from an early age as he dealt with the pressure of pursuing a career in motor racing and faced bullying at school, the 39-year-old told The Times in an interview.

Hamilton, who has been racing competitively since he was six, said he has also battled with depression as an adult, and has found it difficult to open up about his journey.

"I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to," Hamilton said in the interview published on Saturday.

"I’ve struggled with mental health through my life, depression from a very early age when I was, like, 13... when I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases."

Hamilton made his Formula One debut in 2007 when he was 21, becoming the first Black driver in the series. He won the championship next year and matched Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships in 2020.

The Briton said he felt more mature today than he was earlier in his career.

"You’re learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those," he said.

"So what might have angered me in the past doesn’t anger me today. I am so much more refined."

Hamilton said he has tried silent retreats to improve his mental health, and while talking to a therapist years ago did not help, he would like to find one in the future.