Equator Rally set for March in Taita

Kenya’s Equator Rally, the second round of the 2023 African Rally Championship will be staged on March 17 to 19.

The three-day rally will be held in the outskirts of Voi where most of the competitive stages will be around the Taita Estate.

The total transport distance will be 421.08km while the Competitive distance will be 205.25km.

Leg one transport will be 143.88km, while Competitive will be 159.66km. The Leg Two Transport distance will be 71.95km while the Competitive distance will be 45.59km.

There will be a total of Two Legs over two days of the competition. Total number of Special Stages will be 10.

This rally will be run in compliance with the FIA International Sporting Code (ISC).

The officials of the Competition will be: Event Director Jim Kahumbura, Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra, Deputy Clerks of the Course George Mwangi, Nazir Yakub and Onkar Kalsi.

The Assistant Clerks of the Course will be George Njoroge and Darshan Patel while the Route liaison/Media Safety will be Anwar Sidi.

Secretary of the Event will be Hellen Kagendo while the Secretary of the Stewards will be Wambui Kiru.

The Chief Safety Officer will be Norris Ongala while Prof Raj Jutley will be the Chief Medical Officer.

The Scrutineering will be held at the Homeboys Auto Garage (Toyota) in Voi. The ceremonial start will also be at the Voi Wildlife Lodge.

The official Shakedown will be done at the Taita Estate (5km) on March 17 at 1400hrs.

The rest of the programme is as follows:

Leg One: SS1/5 Charcoal 1&2 21.57km 1st car 19:43/13:20

SS2 /6 Camp 1&2 24.02km 1st Car 9:46/14:03

SS3/8 Karani 1&2 23.69km 1st Car 10:19/14:36

SS4 /8. Kamtonga 1&2 10.55km 1st Car 10:52/25:09

Start of Leg 2: Start: Voi Wildlife Lodge 8:00

SS9 Charcoal 3 21.57KM 1st Car 9:03

SS10 Camp 3 24:02km 1st Car 9:46

There will be three spectator points at the Taita Estate venue.

Saturday 18.3.23: 159.66km of Competitive (8 Special Stages).Total number of stages will be 10.

Sunday 19.3.23: 45.59km of Competitive (2 Special Stages).