Maria Bianchi stars in Aga Khan swimming event

National team swimmer Maria Bianchi got off to a good start during the first day of the Mombasa County Swimming Association (MCSA) Mixed Levels, Open and Masters Short Course Championship.

Bianchi won the girls 16 years and over 1,500 metres freestyle event.

In the championship taking place at Aga Khan Academy, the 17-year-old Bianchi of Blue Ocean SC club won the event in 20 minutes, 07.04 seconds.

In the 16 years and over boys 100m Individual Medley Level 1 category, 17-year-old Kadir Amin of Bandari SC won in 1:25.48.

The first day saw swimmers from Bandari and Mombasa Aquatics SC dominate.

In the girls 12-13 years Level 2 1,500m and 400m freestyle events, Nalwoga Mutinda and Eliana Maina of Mombasa Aquatics, both 12, emerged winners.

In 1,500m, Nalwoga won the event, timing 22:55.99 as Eliana finished second in 24:33.11, while in the 400 category, the tow girls finished first and second. Nalwoga took the title in 5:35.51, while Eliana finished second in 6:03.94.

Two Bandari swimmers, Mohamed Sheikh and Andrew Okoth, dominated the boys 16 years and over 50m breaststroke, clocking 32.65 and 35.40.

Bandari's participants proved their superiority in the boys 12-13 years 50m breaststroke event, sweeping the top four positions to secure 19 points in the category.

Jake Trento (37.33)was the winner, followed by Arvan Joseph (40.36) as Nael Thuranira (41.16) and Ethan Maina (44.92), finishing in that order.

Collated results

Boys -14-15 years 50m breaststroke: 1. Ameir Muravvej, Bandari (32.74); 2. Ernest Took, Braeburn SC (39.65); 3. Taher Zulfikar, MombasaAquatic (41.45)

16 years and over 100m butterfly: 1. Twalib Hamza, Mombasa (1:02.52)

10-11 years 100m butterfly: 1. Abdulkadie A Abdulkadir, Mombasa Aquatic (1:29.91); 2. Ethen Vavi, Bandari (1:46.99).

Girls- 10-11 years 50m freestyle: 1. Aqua Ogwapit, bandari (44.87); 2. Ajab Mukaram, bandari (48.52)

16 years and over 50m freestyle: 1. Melissa Van Niekerk, Aga Khan Academy (30.43); 2. Neeshi Shavdia, Bandari (36.21).

10-11 years 100m breaststroke: 1. Yusra Awadh, Bandari (1:48.26)