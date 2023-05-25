Malkia Strikers coaches set to name squad for Olympics qualifiers

Malkia Strikers’ Brazilian coach Luizomar de Moura and team manager Roberto “Beto” Opice Neto say they will be looking for “something extra” as they select a provisional squad to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in August and qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Moura and Neto arrived in the country on Wednesday from Tunisia where the just-ended African Clubs Championship was held.

Kenyan champions Kenyan Pipeline finished second after losing to Zamalek Sporting Club from Egypt 3-1 (22-25, 25-18 , 15-25 and 17-25) in the final. Defending champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team relinquished the title and finished fifth.

The two teams returned from Tunisia on Wednesday.

Train in Morocco

The Brazilian coaches, who started selecting the team in Tunisia, will have more options to pick from during this weekend’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

“We are here to give a chance to local players who didn’t get a chance to participate in the clubs’ championship. We saw remarkable improvement in players who who participated in the World Championships in the Netherlands last year and we are encouraged. Talent is huge in this country but we are looking for something extra,” said Moura.

“Setter Esther Mutinda and left attacker Juliana Namutira from KCB were impressive, while the trio of Trizah Atuka, left attacker Leonida Kasaya and Libero Aggripina Kundu from Pipeline also stood out. We are waiting to see what the local teams have in store for us.”

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) acting chairman Charles Nyaberi said that only 16 players will make the trip to Morocco for a 15-day training camp.

“The coaches should give us the final squad after the league matches at the weekend. Thereafter, we will issue the training programme. After the Morocco trip, two players will be dropped as the team heads to France for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Challenger Cup set for June 25-31,” said Nyaberi.

From there, the team will pitch camp in Anoraks, France courtesy of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya before departing for Cameroon for the Cup of Nations set for August 18-30.

Speaking on arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said despite having a covenant with players to reclaim the title they last won in 2005, he was satisfied with the second place finish.

“God willing, I think we will reclaim the title next year. I want to build a strong team of 14 players to do duty for the club,” he said.

KCB coach Japheth Munala said poor reception cost them the title.

“We were having a good run but my team failed to receive well. In volleyball, when you fail to receive well, there is nothing you can do. We have a young squad, and I believe when we get it right we will do well,” he said.