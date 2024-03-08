Makokha hopes to go one better in Accra with new partner Wavinya

Despite having a new partner in Yvonne Wavinya, experienced Kenya women's beach volleyball player Gaudencia Makokha is hoping for a podium finish at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The beach volleyball matches get underway on Saturday at the Laboma Beach Resort.

Makokha, an Olympian partnered with Naomi Too during the 2019 Games in Rabat, Morocco where they won a silver medal.

With a new partner, it remains to be seen how the pair will perform during the Games considering points are on offer ahead of CAVB Continental Cup whose winner will qualify for Olympic Games at a yet to be decided venue.

Makokha has been a regular player in the national team since the country started competing in beach volleyball in 2017 during the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Championship held in Vienna.

Makokha, 32 has previously partnered with Too before her pairing with Brackcidise Agala earned the country its first appearance at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Wavinya, on the other hand, has previously partnered with Phoscah Kasisi.

"Not the best of the preparations we have had prior to the event, but we will try and push ourselves. It's a new partnership but we both boast of exposure and experience which we hope will work in our favour,"said Makokha.

The pair of Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kipkosgei will represent the country in the men's category.

Makuto and Kipkosgei, both who play for the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions Kenya Prisons, are making their debut at the continental event.

The men's team is making a comeback at the Games having missed the last edition in Morocco.

The pair of Ibrahim Oduor, now head coach and KVF Athletes Representative and Jimmy Ngala took part in the 2015 edition held in Congo Brazzaville.

Oduor said: "We look forward to a good performance despite having had poor preparations. It will be interesting to see how Makuto and Jepkosgei perform. This is their first time, but at least they have a feel of how an international event looks like having participated in the Zone V Continental qualifiers in Mombasa last December where they finished third. The women's duo have experience and exposure which is key."