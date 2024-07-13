Kenyan trio hopeful of tickets to Paris Paralympic Games

Multiple Paralympic medallist Samuel Mushai, John Lokedi and Prisca Chelangat are keeping their fingers crossed as they wait to know if they will compete at Paralympic Games in Paris.

The three are hoping that their performance during the athletics trials on Friday at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County will be enough to earn them a ticket to the biggest sporting extravaganza.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allocated Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) three more additional slots in para-athletics occasioning the trials in men’s 5,000m T11, 5,000m T13 and women’s 1.500m T11.

Two slots are for men and one for women were at stake during the trials, which will bring to six the number of athletes that will compete in athletics at the Paris Paralympic Games scheduled from August 28 to September 8 in the French capital.

Nevertheless, 12 para-athletes have so far qualified for the 2024 Para Summer Games where the country will be hoping to rip some gold medals after it proved futile at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Nancy Chelangat (right) and her guide Geoffrey Rotich during the women’s 1,500m T11 during the athletics trials for Paris Paralympic Games at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret on July 12, 2024

Photo credit: Pool

Wesley Sang (Men's 1,500m T46), 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games bronze medallist Nancy Chelangat and Mary Waithera, who have already punched their ticket to the Paris Paralympics also competed at the trials.

KNPC head of technical Joseph Ochieng clarified that his committee’s board will sit in the course of next week to fill the slots based on the results from the trials.

“We didn’t want to dish out slots hence the move to give everyone an opportunity. We also allowed those who have qualified to compete so as to push their colleagues to make the times,” said Ochieng.

Mushai, the 2016 Rio Olympics 5,000m T11 and 2012 London Olympics 1,500m T11 gold medallist, easily won the 5,000m T11 with ease, clocking 15 minutes and 51.4 seconds.

Mushai, who has positioned himself for his fifth appearance at the Paralympic Games, edged out Eric Sang and Wilson Bii to second and third places in 16:36.8 and 17:38.7 respectively.

“It’s my dream to make it to my fifth Paralympic Games and I hope lady luck will smile on me. I didn’t perform well in Tokyo because I was coming from a nagging injury,” said Mushai, who is currently training with the middle and distance athletes in Nandi.

“I am injury free now and pray for good health. It’s my dream to make history in Paris,” explained Mushai.

The para-athlete hopes to make history as the first Kenyan to compete at the Paralympic five times.

Mushai competed in the 1,500m and 5,000m T11 in 2020 Tokyo but failed to make the podium.

Lokedi made his case known when he won the men’s 5.000m T13 event in 15:35.8 while competing alongside those in the 5,000m T11.

“It’s my dream to make it to the Paralympics for the first time and it’s my hope that I have stated my case,” said Lokedi, who finished fourth in the category at the World Para-Athletics Championships last month in Kobe, Japan last month.

Mary Waithera and her guide James Boit compete in the women's 1,500m T11 at the athletics trials for Paris Paralympics Games at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium on July 12, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Chelangat guided by Geoffrey Rotich blew Waithera and Prisca Jepkemoi to win the 1,500m T11 in 5:02.0. Waithera and Jepkemoi, guided by James Boit and Kenneth Laga, settled second and third in 5:05.4 and 5:10.9 respectively.

With Chelangat and Waithera having punched their tickets to Paris, it presents Jepkemoi with a good opportunity but it’s the KNPC board to decide.

“I keep my fingers crossed hoping for the best. I know I have done my best and I shall qualify for Paris,” said Jepkemoi.

Sang, Chelangat and Waithera are part of the 12 para-athletes that have so far qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games.

Others who have qualified are Dedan Ireri Maina and Kennedy Ogada (cycling), Stacy Neema and Julieta Moipo (taekwondo), Asiya Sururu (rowing) and Hellen Wawira (powerlifting).

Kenya National Paralympic Committee athletics trials results:

Men's 5,000m T11

1. Samuel Mushai 15:51.4 (Guide-Jean Kipchumba)

2. Eric Sang 16:36.8 (Guide- Andrew Ndiema)

3. Wilson Bii 17:38.7( Guide-Vincent langat)

Men's 5,000m T13

1. John Lokedi 15:35.8

Men's 1,500m T46

1. Wesley Sang 4:03.8

2. Evans Ruto 4:08.5

Women's 1,500m T11