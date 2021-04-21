Kenya Prisons stroll past Muzinga in Clubs Championship

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • David Lungaho’s charges barely broke a sweat as they walked over Muzinga who were clearly thrown into the deep end as soon as this fixture was announced on Tuesday after the draws.

In Kelibia, Tunisia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.