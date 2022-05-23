Kenya Prisons down National Alcohol in Tunisia

Kenya Prisons Monday women's volleyball team team won their second match at the African Club Championships after a 3-0 (25-10,25-17,25-9) win against Ethiopian side National Alcohol in Kelibia,Tunisia.

The win enhanced last edition's bronze medalists' chance of topping pool ‘C’ after they won 3-0 25-9,25-18,25-20) against Chief Naval of Nigeria in their first match on Sunday.

Prisons, who were drawn in a relatively easy pool, will play Patriotic Army of Rwanda in their remaining preliminary match on Tuesday.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa started with the same line up that started against Naval as the local champions took the first set 25-10.

Barasa would then give chance to left attackers Yvonne Wavinya and Pamela Masaisai in place of team captain Brackcides Agala and hard-hitting Meldine Sande in the second set.

Although Prisons bagged the second set 25-17, National Alcohol showed remarkable improvement taking advantage of their opponents' leaking blocks.

In the third set, Agala and Sande were re-introduced as Joan Jelegat came in for Anne Lowem in the middle blocking department.

National Alcohol lost the plot and they managed to bag only nine scores with Kwanthanze Secondary School duo of setter Sheila Khasandi and libero Delphine Misiko staring in the Prisons win.

Prisons team manager David Kilundo on phone from Tunisia told Nation Sport that they were leaving nothing to chance.

“We believe that this is the time to bring back the title .....with the three top Kenyan teams here, we can't lower our expectations. I’m happy with the young players Khasandi and Misiko who have played well baring in mind that this is their first appearance at this stage. We can only hope for the best,” said Kilundo.

Kenya’s other representatives KCB Women’s Team and Kenya Pipeline are scheduled to play champions Carthage of Tunisia and El Wak of Ghana.

KCB, who are drawn in a tricky pool ‘B’, had on Sunday defeated Mimosa of Ivory Coast 3-0 (25-13,25-12,25-10), while Pipeline, who are in pool ‘D’, won against Customs of Nigeria 3-0 (25-19,25-18,25-9).

It was sweet revenge for the Oilers after the West Africans denied them chance to proceed to the semifinal in the last edition that was held at the same venue.

Pipeline finished fifth, while KCB, who are returning to the event having last participated in 2019, finished ninth.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said they are keen to finish top in the group.

“Our match against Mimosa was good. It helped us gauge ourselves and we are not bad off. We are taking one match at time and we hope to improve in our delivery as the competition gather momentum," said Wisa.