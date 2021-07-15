Kenya Lionesses ‘to be released from quarantine’ in Tokyo

Kenya’s national women’s rugby team captain Philadelphia Olando attends a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 15, 2021.

  • Team Kenya confirmed that the team of six players and team manager Camilyne Oyuayo have been held back in Tokyo “as a procedural precaution after one of the passengers on their Qatar Airways flight to Tokyo from Doha tested positive for Covid-19.”
  • None of the Kenyan players and officials in Tokyo has returned positive results after being tested multiple times, the statement said.

The second batch of Kenya’s national women’s rugby team players, currently in precautionary holding in Tokyo, is expected to link up with the rest of the “Lionesses” squad at Team Kenya’s Kurume residential training camp any time from Friday, the team’s management has announced.

