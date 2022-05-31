KCB win African Volleyball Club Championship title

KCB Women’s Volleyball Team Tuesday won the African Club Championship title after a scintillating 3-1 win (25-18,25-22,11-25,28-26) over Al Ahly of Egypt in the final in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The bankers are the first Kenyan club to win the trophy since Kenya Prisons in 2013. It is their second title after a 3-2 win over the same opponents in the 2006 final in Mauritius.

It was also sweet revenge for the Kenyan side who lost 3-1 to the Egyptian outfit during the 2009 final in Nairobi.

Related Kenya Pipeline secure bronze in Africa Club Champs Sports

Earlier, Kenya Pipeline secured bronze after coming from behind to record a nail-biting 3-2 win (20-25,25-23,19-25,25-23,15-11) over homeside Carthage.

It was a timely consolation for the Oilers, who had lost to their compatriots KCB 3-0 on Monday, in one of the semifinals. Pipeline finished fifth in last year's edition held at the same venue.