Title-winning skipper Gilly Okumu leaves Strathmore Scorpions

After nine years of service, Kenya hockey women’s team captain Gilly Okumu has ditched national champions Strathmore University Scorpions for Amira ahead of the new season on April 7.

Okumu, who joined the varsity side in 2013 from hockey powerhouse Sinyolo Girls High School, said it was time for change.

“I will genuinely miss the team, the discipline and family cohesion. But it is time to move and see what the new club has to offer. I’m glad that at long last, we won the KHU Premier League title last season after many years of trying.

It gives me so much pleasure to have been part of the team that won the elusive title. I leave the club with my head held high,” said the dependable striker, who was recently appointed to serve in the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Athletes Commission.

“At the new club I hope to bring good vibes and fresh energy and hopefully we will be at a better place when the season comes to an end,” she added.

Amira escaped relegation to the Super League after they finished second last in the top tier with six points. Sliders were demoted to the second tier after they finished last.

Strathmore have played second fiddle to Blazers in previous seasons before they turned the tables last season.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said the departure of Okumu is a big blow to the team, but insisted they will be fine.

“It reaches a time when a player chooses to leave and it’s time for Okumu to do so and we can’t stand in her way because she has served us well. She has been a team player and we will miss her. We wish her well in her new endeavors,” said Senge.

“We are also in the process of transitioning.We have moulded players from scratch who have later become a force to reckon with.We have previously lost key players to other clubs but managed to hold it together and I guess Okumu’s departure is not exceptional," Senge added.

Okumu was part of the Strathmore team that participated in the Africa Cup for Clubs Champions that was staged at the City Park Hockey Stadium and Sikh Union in Nairobi last month.

Strathmore finished last in the five-nation tournament as Ghana Revenue Authority won title.

Okumu captained the national team in last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.