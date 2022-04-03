Hockey: Police suffer shock defeat at the hands of Jaguars

Western Jaguars Sunday stunned Kenya Police 2-1 at CIty Park Stadium in Nairobi to register their first win in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League this season.

It was the perfect response from Jaguars who had started their season on the wrong footing, losing 3-0 to Sailors on Saturday at the same venue.

The development saw Police suffer their first loss of the season in three matches.

Police had beaten Wazalendo 3-0 and played to a 2-2 draw with defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors in their previous encounters.

Derrick Juma and Bethuel Masambu scored fantastic field goals for the visitors in the 20th and 59th minutes before Titus Kimutai pulled one back for the law enforcers in the 49th minute also through a superb field goal.

Jaguars coach Michael Malungu welcomed the win saying it was timely.

“It’s a sigh of relief for sure. We had no choice but to make up for our loss on Saturday. I want to laud my players for recovering in time and playing a good game for to us win the match. It’s a loss-win ratio for us and a good place to leave the city. It would have been disappointing if we left the city empty-handed,” offered Malungu.

“There are things that didn’t work in both matches and we will be out to make amends. We now know what we should work on and I believe we will be better in our next matches,” he added.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi was yet to come to terms with the loss.