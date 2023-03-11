Hockey: U-21 teams leave for Africa Cup in Egypt

National junior hockey teams will leave the country on Saturday evening for the 2023 Junior Africa Cup slated for March 12 to 16 in Ismailia, Egypt.

The teams, which face hosts Egypt in their opening matches on Sunday, were scheduled to travel on Friday but did not get air tickets and kit on time.

“We now have everything in place and are flying out through Ethiopian Airlines at 6.00pm today,” said Kenya Women Under-21 coach Meshack Senge.

On Friday, Senge named Beverlyne Akoth and Jesica Mutheu as the captain and assistant captain for the Kenya Women Under-21 team respectively.

“They showed good leadership, relate well with the team and have good communication skills as well as the capacity to play,” explained Senge on the choice of captains.

Charles Ashiundu and Matthias Golarire will serve as the Kenya Men Under-21 captain and assistant captain respectively.

Senge said the teams have prepared well for the championships which Kenya last took part in 2012 in South Africa. They finished fourth in both categories.

“Preparations have been okay and the teams are in good shape. We are expecting good results but we will take one match at a time,” said Senge.

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nashon Randiek is the Head of Delegation.

The Junior Africa Cup was last held in 2016. It was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Winners of the round robin competitions involving Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Zimbabwe will qualify for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 scheduled for December 5 to 16 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (men) and December 6 to 17 in Santiago, Chile (women).

Squads

Men U-21

Goalkeepers - Abdalla Oluga (captain), Eric Bosire;

Defenders – Allan Munene, Charles Ashiundu, Philip Mweresa, Matthias Golarire (assistant captain), Calvin Omondi, Martin Omondi;

Midfielders – Fredrick Ouma, Sheldon Kipruto, Oscar Kibet, Noel Cheboi, Brian Maramba, John Wafula;

Forwards – Matthew Momanyi, Keith Alusa, Tarankabir Singh.

Officials

Nashon Randiek (Head of Delegation), Richard Wandera (Team Manager), Peter Okova (Assistant team manager), Michael Malungu (Head Coach), Griffin Okombe (TO), Joseph Osino (Goalkeeping coach), Michael Maitha (Physiotherapist), Titus Mulwa (Umpire);

Women U-21

Goalkeepers – Rebecca Nasambu, Beverlyne Akoth (captain);

Defenders – Christine Omondi, Sharon Simiyu, Vicklyne Ochieng, Nancy Nabwire, Molvine Maloba;

Midfielders – Joy Odhiambo, Jesica Mutheu (assistant captain), Dionne Odhiambo, Lillian Nanzala, Rayana Oyando, Lyne Chebet;

Forwards – Claudia Adwenya, Rebecca Akinyi, Alice Jokeyo, Dorah Jokeyo.