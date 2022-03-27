Hockey: Strathmore down Sharks as Sliders, Amira share spoils

Sliders and Amira Sailors played to a barren draw during their women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

In the men’s Premier League, former champions Strathmore University overpowered Greensharks 3-0.

Carson Oluoch bagged a brace in the 11th and 22nd minutes as Brian Nyabuto added a third in 55th minute.

The draw was a consolation for Sliders, who have lost their three opening matches against Blazers 3-0, Strathmore University 3-0 and United States International University Africa (USIU-A) 2-0.

This was the second draw for Amira, who drew 1-1 with USIU-A in their first match of the season.

Sliders player Nancy Kibogong welcomed the draw.

“We are work in progress. We have been working hard in the training and I’m happy that the efforts have started to pay off. We are excited with the point and hope to build on that going forward. Our defense was good today but we need to work on our attacks," said Kibogong.

Amira coach Thomas Muchemi said the team was complacent and were punished.

“Two draws in a row is not good. But atleast we have not lost the matches. The first three quarters we never took our chances and only rose to occasion in the last quarter, but the efforts never paid off. We are not in a good place and we need to find our footing going forward,” said Muchemi.

In the women’s Super League, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) came from behind to hold Multimedia University (MMU)1-1.

Innocent Atieno scored in the 2nd minute before Tabitha Njeri leveled the scores in the 26th minute.

In the men’s Super League, MMU won against Parkroad Tigers 1-0. David Likhu scored in 57th minute through a penalty corner.