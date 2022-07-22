Hockey: Okumu to captain Kenya at Commonwealth Games

On form Strathmore University forward Gilly Okumu will captain the national women’s hockey team that is set to depart Friday night for Birmingham, United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

A squad of 18 players and five officials will fly from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 11:59 pm aboard KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The team is expected to land in Amsterdam at 7:05am on Saturday before they connect to Birmingham.

Okumu, who will have Lakers club forward Alice Owiti as her assistant, takes over from Rhoda Kuira who failed to make the cut.

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) vice chairperson Elina Shiveka said they have confidence in the squad that wrapped up their training sessions at Sikh Union grounds on Thursday in Nairobi under the tutelage of former Kenyan International Jacqueline Mwangi and assistant coach Michael Malungu.

“The players are optimistic ahead of the Games. We have had intense training for the last one month and we hope that our presence will be felt. It is also a good opportunity for players to showcase their talent and attract the interests of other countries," said Shiveka, the team chaperone.

The East Africans, who were awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from the teams placed higher in the FIH World ranking teams who opted not to come, are drawn in tough Pool 'B'.

Kenya will open their campaign on July 29 against defending champions New Zealand, before taking on 2014 winners Australia the following day.

They will then battle Scotland on August 1 before they complete their group matches with a clash against South Africa on August 2.

Pool 'A' has India, Canada, Wales, Ghana and England.

The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the semi-final.

Travelling party

Players

Goalkeepers: Quinter Okore, Millicent Adhiambo

Defenders: Beatrice Mbugua, Lynn Mumbi, Vivian Onyango, Joan Anjao

Midfielders: Maureen Owiti ,Flavian Mutiva, Caroline Guchu, Tamunai Kipsang

Forwards: Maureen Okumu, Alice Owiti, Eleanor Chebet, Gilly Okumu, Jeriah Onsare Nichole Odhiambo, Akoth Bwire, Naomi Kemunto

Officials

Chaperone: Elina Shiveka

Team manager: Glennis Namasake

Head coach: Jacqueline Mwangi

Assistant coach: Michael Malungu

Video coach: Meshack Senge