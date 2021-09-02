Ex hockey international Odera's body detained for three months

Julius Odera

The body of former hockey international Julius “Wabez” Odera is still detained at Reale Hospital, Eldoret, three months after he passed on.

  • Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nashon Randiek has now appealed to the Ministry of Sports to help them clear the medical and mortuary bills so that the body can be released to the family
  • The former defunct Kenya Breweries and Wazalendo hockey clubs player succumbed on June 1, this year at Reale Hospital following an unsuccessful second brain tumor surgery at the hospital
  • Odera featured for the national team at 1987 Indira Gandhi Cup and the inaugural 1987 East and Central Championships in Arusha

