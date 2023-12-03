GSU, KCB dominate Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament

General Service Unit (men) and KCB Women's Volleyball Team are the winners of the second edition of the Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament that ended at the Eldoret Polytechnic grounds on Sunday.

GSU defeated perennial rivals and Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-20), while KCB won against Kenya Pipeline 3-1(25-17,22-25,25-23, 26-24).

On their way to the final, GSU beat Equity Bank 3-0 (25-22,25-19,25-20), while Kenya Prisons saw off Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1(26-24, 25-22,15-25,25-21).

In the women's category, KCB defeated Post Bank 3-0 (25-18,23-25,25-17,25-21), as Pipeline dismissed Kenya Prisons 3-0(25-20,25-18,25-22).

Winners pocketed Sh100,000, while runners up bagged Sh75,000.

Event founder and KVF Deputy Chairman Paul Bitok said the event was growing in leaps and bounds and having teams from the region gave the tournament an international feel.

"The event was competitive which is very key. The difference in set ratio and score is proof that eventual winners had to dig deep to emerge winners. I thank the sponsors for supporting this course that is geared towards unity, integration and growth of the sport in the country. We look forward to a bigger and better third edition next year," said Bitok.