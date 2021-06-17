Yarmolenko guides Ukraine to nervy win over North Macedonia

Ukraine's forward Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates

Ukraine's forward Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'C' match against North Macedonia at the National Arena in Bucharest on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Mihai Barbu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The West Ham forward grabbed the opener on 29 minutes in Bucharest and then teed up Yaremchuk with a brilliant first-time pass to double the lead five minutes later
  • Major tournament newcomers North Macedonia have lost their first two games and will be eliminated if the Dutch avoid defeat to Austria in Amsterdam
  • Substitute Viktor Tsygankov poked wide after a flowing move, and Malinovskyi's penalty was turned away by Dimitrievski after a VAR review detected a handball by Daniel Avramovski

Bucharest, Romania 

