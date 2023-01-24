WPL: Returning Falcons take on Gaspo

Returning Trans Nzoia Falcons will be in action against Gaspo Women on Wednesday in a Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) match at the GEMS Cambridge grounds in Rongai.

Falcons were suspended by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for two-games after claims of sexual exploiting and harassment.

The club officials were suspended by Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya, who appointed a caretaker team to be in charge of the team.

The team reported back to camp on January 16.

Their last meeting in 2022 ended in a barren draw at the Absa grounds in Nairobi.

Gaspo are in seventh position on the log with eight points, while Falcons are ninth with six points.

Gaspo team manager Edward Githua said they have done enough preparations for the match.