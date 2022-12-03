WPL: Falcons down Thika Queens in Kitale, Ulinzi held

Trans Nzoia Falcons opened their 2022/23 Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) campaign with a deserved 2-0 win over former champions Thika Queens in a tightly contested match at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

The Evans Wanjala-coached Falcons found the back of the net in the 50th and 75th minutes through Elizabeth Nafula and Noel Oruko.

Thika coach Joseph Oyoo said his girls have themselves to blame for not utilising their chances.

In another match, Zetech Sparks held Ulinzi Starlets to a 2-2 draw at the Gems Cambridge grounds.

In the first half, both goalkeepers seemed to have an easy afternoon between the sticks and the match ended in a barren draw.

The match sprung to life in the second half with Ulinzi striker Mercy Airo coming close to giving her side the lead from Everline Juma's delivery a corner kick.

Zetech Sparks's Violet Otieno also went close but the Ulinzi backline stood tall.

Abdallah Fridhaus then opened the scoring for Zetech on 57 minutes, but Ulinzi were back on level terms five minutes later through captain Sheryl Angachi.

Angachi scored with a beautiful lob from a distance after Zetech keeper Stellah Ahona left her area following miscommunication with her defenders

Mercy Njeri gave Zetech the lead but Ulinzi clawed their way back once more.

Mary Ojenge struck late on from the spot to even the scores.

Zetech Sparks head coach Bernard Kitolo was not a happy man after the match.

"Referees should make fair calls, coaching a ladies team is not easy. It was a tough game for both sides but the decision by the referee was not fairly made. We were winning the game but things changed all over a sudden. I hope it doesn't repeat itself in the coming matches," said Kitolo.

His Ulinzi Stralets counterpart Joseph Mwanzia said: "Being the first game of the season, that was a good fighting spirit from my girls. That said, our focus now is on the next game against Trans Nzoia."

Nakuru City Queens will battle Gaspo Women at the Nakuru Agricultural Showground at 2pm on Sunday in another league match.

Additional reporting by Osborn Manyengo