Why Uefa president Ceferin won't run for new term in 2027

Paris

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has decided not to run for another term as head of the European football ruling body in 2027, despite the amendment to the statutes that would allow him to stay in office for a further four years.

"I decided around six months ago that I will not run in 2027 anymore. The reason is that, after some time, every organization needs fresh blood, but mainly because I was away from my family for seven years now," he said in a news conference at the Uefa Congress on Thursday.

"Honestly speaking, I am tired of Covid, tired of two wars, nonsense projects of so-called super leagues and self-proclaimed moral authorities who are only moral until it comes to their personal interest," he said

That means Ceferin, who has been in charge since 2016, won't be taking advantage of an amendment to the Uefa statutes approved at the Congress. Last year, he was confirmed in office after running unopposed and will end his term in 2027.

"I could legally run until 2031, the Congress decided to vote in the change and that's how serious organizations work," Ceferin said.

Previously, the Uefa statutes stipulated a maximum of three terms in office.

Only three out of the 55 national federations - England, Norway and Iceland - voted against the amendment, while there was one abstention.

The Congress, which is the annual gathering of European football associations' elected presidents, their general secretaries and other senior leaders in the continental game, also voted to include a minimum of two women on the Uefa executive committee.

In his opening address, Ceferin expressed sharp criticism of plans to create a breakaway football league.

"Right now, some people are trying to trample on 70 years of history. They are trying to change this European model of football, despite its success. They are claiming to be the saviours of football while in reality, they are trying to dig its grave," Ceferin said.

His comments appear aimed at plans to create a European Super League, although he didn't name the league or its organisers.

"They are playing the victim when really, they are nothing else but predators. They are confusing monopoly with unity. They are confusing handouts and solidarity," he continued.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid plus Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus proposed a Super League in April 2021 in a hurriedly arranged deal.

But opposition from fans, leagues and football federations was so quick and vociferous that the idea was quickly dropped.

Uefa had threatened Super League teams and players with exclusion from all competitions, including the World Cup and Euros.

Now the A22 Sports agency, with the backing of record European champions Madrid, has a new plan of three divisions and hopes this placates critics who say a Super League would be a closed system.

A judgement by the European Court of Justice in December ruled that Uefa could not block the formation of a rival competition to the Champions League.

"Some people think that anything can be bought. Everything is for sale. People are nothing more than consumers," Ceferin said in his opening speech.

"I know some supporters are critical about us. Anti-Uefa, anti-institution and anti-establishment sentiment is rife. But we take it on the chin. Because we know what we stand for. We stand for an ideal; a fragile balance between opposing interests. And that comes at a price," he added.

During the Congress, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marin are appointed to the Uefa executive committee as European Club Association representatives for four-year terms.