We're on track to host 2027 Afcon, assures Namwamba

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts Ababu Namwamba Thursday affirmed that Kenya is on the right track in building its infrastructure and meeting other logistical requirements ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Kenya will co-host the competition with her neighbours Tanzania and Uganda. Champions Cote d’Ivoire hosted and won the 2023 edition which ended last week while Morocco is the host nation for the 2025 edition.

Speaking when he appeared before a committee of the National Assembly on Sports and Culture, Namwamba brushed off allegations that Kenya is behind schedule in terms of infrastructural preparation for the continental showpiece.

“We are very much on track with Afcon in terms of background preparations since we are hosting it in three countries, the first time ever because two countries have hosted the tournament before.

“We have put together a structure to ensure we are alive and preparations are going on well. We also conform weekly with my colleagues in Tanzania and Uganda,” said Namwamba.

The CS confirmed that the government has closed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (MISC) for renovation and will soon be doing groundbreaking for the new Talanta Stadium which will be built from scratch.

“The works on Kasarani are going as we planned since it was closed on December 15 and I visited the venue in January. The design for Talanta Stadium has been completed. Infrastructure wise, I can confidently tell Kenyans we are right on track,” added Namwamba.

The committee is chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama who was absent with his Deputy James Wamacukuru (Kabete MP) leading his members in interrogating the Cabinet Secretary.

Other venues earmarked as training grounds for Afcon 2027 are Nyayo National Stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County.

Work is yet to start at Kipchoge Keino and Nyayo which is still hosting some Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches. AFC Leopards has been using Nyayo as its home ground for the league matches while renovation works are yet to start at Kipchoge Keino.

However, Namwamba said the supporting infrastructure is also on track.

Cote d’ Ivoire spent more than Sh154 billion ($1 billion) in roads, stadiums, hospitals and other infrastructure related to the hosting of the tournament and Kenya have an uphill task to work on its infrastructure.

He promised the government will make a financial commitment by paying Sh4.3 billion to Confederation of African Football (Caf) at the start of 2025 as required by the continental body.

Uganda and Tanzania will also pay a similar amount to Caf and according to Namwamba, the two nations are also on track in all aspects as the EAC prepares to host the continental competition for the first time in history.

Football fans have been wary of Kenyans preparedness after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of the 2018 Chan and 2019 Afcon due to shoddy preparations.

He said the money used in preparation will fully manifest or clear after the costing of major works is completed but conceded that the big amount of money will go into the construction of Talanta Stadium.

Besides the infrastructural aspect, the CS told the committee that the government is also keen on working with the federation to prepare a competitive and formidable Harambee Stars team that will do well in the tournament.