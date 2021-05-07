Uefa sanctions nine clubs sanctioned over Super League plot as three hold out

An Arsenal fan stands an anti-European Super League banner outside the Emirates Stadium, home of English Premier League football club Arsenal, in north London on April 19, 2021. Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players. "AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs," said a statement by the group.

Photo credit: Tolga Akmen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The governing body of European football said that "in a spirit of reconciliation" the nine clubs had agreed to a "Club Commitment Declaration" and accepted a five percent cut in their European revenue for one season.
  • The nine clubs that opted out of the project -- Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan -- have agreed to a series of "reintegration measures".

