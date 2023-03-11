Three suspected match fixers to face the law

Three match fixing suspects who were arrested in Roysambu, Nairobi on Friday night could face their day in court on Monday, police have said.

But it is not clear, which charges the police will press against them, since there is no law that criminalises match fixing in the country.

The suspects are Russian Akhiad Kubiev, Ugandan Bernard Navendi and Kenyan Martin Munga Mutua.

“We will definitely charge them in court if there is enough evidence,” said Kasarani Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Jimmy Kimaru.

Sports lawyer Charles Njenga explained that being a money-related offence, the trio can be charged with conspiracy to defraud.

“One event can lead to the rise of many causes of action. Yes there is no specific law as such (that criminalises match fixing) but conspiracy to defraud can be one of them, and it will help our football a lot because people will now fear that they can still be charged,” said Njenga.

The three suspects were arrested at about 10pm on Friday in a Roysambu apartment after being set up by former footballer Festo Omukoto, and seven Nairobi City Stars players, who they had approached, to help fix their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match against Sofapaka on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

The players were to pocket a sum of Sh1.8 million if the deal went through.

As part of the ploy, they were also to receive Sh30, 000 each through Mpesa as transport to the match’s venue. The suspects, who the police said bragged to them that they are “well connected”, before promising them Sh1 million in bribe if they set them free, admitted to have infiltrated several local clubs.

Only mattresses were found in the room where they were busted by the law enforcers after being tipped by the club’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Korir.

FKF in a statement thanked the police and City Stars players for smoking out the suspects.