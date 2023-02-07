The rise and rise of Moroccan football

In Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco’s sporting achievements in the past year, including the men national team’s historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, is not by fluke.

Rather, these gains come as a result of a long-term strategy implemented by both the Royal Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) and the government.

Morocco’s impressive run at the Qatar World Cup included wins over seasoned European sides such as Belgium, 2010 champions Spain and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Wydad Casablanca won the 2022 Caf Champions League, while RS Berkane claimed both the Caf Confederation Cup and Super Cup titles.

Not to be left behind, FAR Rabat won the second edition of the Women's Champions League for the first time.

These successes have elevated the Moroccan championship to the top in Africa as per the latest ranking by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Their U-17 women's team qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time, where they beat tournament hosts India.

The women's senior team meanwhile made it to the final of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

So how has this North African country brought in all these successes in such a short spell?

Fouzi Lekjaa, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation president, explained how he'd put in place, since 2014, a real development strategy for the sport in the country.

For starters, the Kingdom of Morocco currently has more than 200 synthetic turf fields in compliance with Fifa standards, plus about 20 stadiums with natural turf fields and lighting, as well as five regional training centres as well as the famous Mohammed VI Football Complex.

These facilities cover almost 30 hectares and offer state-of-the-art equipment in accordance with Fifa standards, making this jewel of Moroccan football one of the most important and efficient sports complexes in the world.

"In the 12 regions of Morocco, we have a team piloting regional development, starting with the detection of talent, which must go through the clubs' training centres. That is why we have made a huge effort to provide clubs with training centres. The regional centres are the same as the national centre, but in miniature", Lejkaa explained to Nation Sport.

"This is our conception of the development cycle, which starts with detection in mass football, and which must lead via the clubs to the regional centre and the national centre of excellence."

In Saidia, which is in the western side of the country, the FRMF has built a technical centre, the Saidia Regional Centre, strongly inspired by the Mohammed VI Complex.

"We have also started a Sport Etude programme with the Ministry of National Education to have school structures throughout the Kingdom that can accommodate boys and girls who practice football on a permanent basis with an adapted programme in all levels of schooling."

Besides, there are deliberate efforts to improve the governance of Moroccan clubs, which rank as among the best on the continent.

Most elite clubs are in the process of being transformed into limited companies and have been placed under the supervision of the National Directorate of Control and Management.

On the other hand, the FRMF provides each first division club with an annual subsidy of approximately 600,000 euros (about Sh80 million), not to to mention the financial aid and support offered to all clubs participating in continental inter-club competitions.

The triumph of Moroccan football is also due to the FRMF's excellent management of the covid-19 crisis.

The league seasons have resumed with an effective health protocol, allowing Moroccan fans to experience an epic season, with three teams vying for the title on the last day.

The FRMF has also focused its strategy on promoting the training of managers, particularly coaches, but also medical staff and referees.