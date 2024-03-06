Talanta Hela Stadium is a PPP project, Sports PS Tum says

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum says the Talanta Sports City Stadium will be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism Tum however could not say how much the 60,000-seater stadium and related infrastructure would cost.

The World Bank defines PPP as a long-term contract between a private party and a government entity, for providing a public asset or service, in which the private party bears significant risk and management responsibility and remuneration is linked to performance.

Request for time

The Sports PS requested time to give the specific details in writing to the committee after consulting the Ministry of Defence.

“What I want to tell you is that this is a PPP project and it is a project that, going forward, will generate funds for this country.

“The designs are with the defence (Ministry of Defence). They have worked on their procurement mechanism,” said Tum.

Hear none of it

But Matungulu MP Stephen Mule would hear none of it, demanding that the PS reveal the construction cost of the facility.

“We are representative of the people and since Saturday, that question has been posed to us as a committee. How much will this new stadium cost,” posed Mule.

Tum responded: “Bwana (Mr) Mule, let me promise you that as we do this, let’s give the information in writing, as we bring our submission so that we can quickly consult with the Defence (Ministry) and then we give you the figures.”

Tum was representing Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who is outside the country.

Ultra-modern facility

President William Ruto on Friday led in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the ultra-modern facility, earmarked to host some of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) matches.

The government shared with the rest of the country impressive artistic images of the stadium that is one of the two designated in the Pamoja Bid to stage 2027 Afcon matches.

Major renovations

Moi International Sports Centre, completed in 1987, will also host some matches and is currently undergoing major renovations.

The Talanta Sports City Stadium will be constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Defence has been tasked with supervising the works at the two stadiums to the required standard and completed within the set timelines.

The construction of the Talanta Sports City Stadium is projected to be completed by December 2025, while refurbishment of MISC will be done by December.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Talanta Sports City Stadium, Namwamba said its cost would be lower than that of the 60,000-seater Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and 45,000-seater Amahoro National Stadium in Rwanda.

Sh36 billion

According to BBC, Alassane Ouattara Stadium cost $257 million (about Sh36 billion).

The New Times of Rwanda reported in June 2022 that it will cost the government Rwf 160 billion (Sh17 billion) to complete the upgrade work of Amahoro Stadium.