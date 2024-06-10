Stars face Cote d’Ivoire in toughest test yet in Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Kenya’s Harambee Stars face the toughest challenge yet in their journey to qualifying for 2026 Fifa World Cup this afternoon when they face reigning African champions Cote d’Ivoire at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The first leg match of the Group “F” qualifiers will kick-off at 4pm (Kenyan time).

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was forced to seek an alternative venue for Kenya’s matches against Burundi which was played on Friday, and today’s match against Cote d’Ivoire for lack of a local stadium that meets Fifa standards for hosting international matches.

Kenya and Burundi battled to a 1-1 draw on Friday at the same venue.

African champions Cote d’Ivoire, who boast several European-based stars, are favourites to win today, having won all their three matches of the pool. Cote d’Ivoire, who top the group with nine points, three more than second-placed Gabon, beat the Panthers 1-0 at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Friday.

Four points

Harambee Stars are third in the group with four points, same as Burundi while Gambia are fifth with three points.Bottom-placed Seychelles have no point.

On Friday, midfielder Seko Fofana’s 36th minute strike was all the three-time African champions needed to maintain their winning streak in the pool.

The Elephants are coached by Emerse Fae.

In their two opening matches of the group played in November last year, Cote dÍvoire hammered visitors Seychelles 9-0 and later defeated hosts Gambia 2-0.

Striker Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion), Franck Kessie, Nicolas Pepe, Yahia Fofana, and Seko Fofana are among the star players in the Elephants’ squad.

Haller’s winning goal helped Cote d’Ivoire rally from behind to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

On Monday, June 10, Fae said they will not underrate Kenya.

“We have to be composed to get good results against Kenya. They drew with Burundi, so we have to be on top of our game to stop them in the match because they really need the three points as the home side,” said Fae. He singled out Michael Olunga as among the star players in the Kenyan squad to watch out for.

Speaking in Lilongwe, Harambee Stars coach Firat said that since they have played a couple of friendly matches against top sides, his players are not intimidated by Cote d’Ivoire.

“Since I came to Kenya, we played some strong teams. I want the boys to get some self-confidence so that they don’t feel a lesser team. I hope we will not have major self-confidence problems,” said the Turk. Kenya defeated hosts Qatar 2-1 in a friendly match played on September 7 last year. Stars then battled to a 2-2- draw against Russia in another friendly match held on October 16 last year in Turkey.