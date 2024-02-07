SA’s top league one of the best in Africa, says Namibia star Tjiueza

In Bouake

Fresh from an impressive performance at the Afcon, Namibian midfielder Prins Tjiueza has made a bold statement, claiming that South Africa’s DStv Premiership surpasses the level of competition he encountered in Kosovo''s top division.

Tjiueza uttered these remarks despite stating that leaving Europe for Africa “kind of felt” like a step back in his career.

The 21-year-old recently joined the SA side Cape Town City following his exploits at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire in the colours of Namibia.

CT City announced they have “agreed a deal in principle with KF Liria for the transfer of Namibian international Prins Menelik Tjiueza subject to completion of documentation.

Despite departing KF Liria in mid-season, Tjiueza left a lasting impression, having contributed directly to five goals, scoring four and assisting in one in his 13 appearances this season.

He believes the DStv Premiership presents a greater challenge than Kosovo’s top division.

“Coming back from Europe kind of feels like going one step back, but I think it’s a great thing cause Cape Town City, for me, the facilities are good, the club is good and where they are on the log. There is ambition; I am looking forward to working with them,” Tjiueza said.

“I think the South African Premier League is higher than the league I was playing in before because I think football in Africa is getting developed.

“The South African league is one of the best leagues currently in Africa. Some people would think coming to South Africa is a step-back in my career cause I’m young and all, but I just want to try something new. Hence, I’m going there.”

“Sometimes, as a footballer, you want to try new adventures when an opportunity comes like this. I think I wanted to grab it. I think I’m going to the right club, the best club for my career."

The influential Namibian playmaker guided the Brave Warriors to their first-ever knockout stage appearance with his incisive passing and match-winning contributions.