Reports: SuperSport to broadcast Afcon live

South Africa based pay television company SuperSport has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Africa Cup of Nations starting Saturday in Cote d'Ivoire, according to sources.

Sources within SuperSport confirmed that it was a done deal even though top officials from SuperSport and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) were still in negotiations, sealing all the loose ends.

The move, that comes just three days before the start of Africa’s largest biennial football extravaganza in the western Africa country, is as a major relief to many football fans across the country.

“SuperSport and Caf top officials have reached an agreement to broadcast today and an official statement will be coming out soon,” said the source.

A total of 24 teams that have been pooled into six groups will be competing in the month-long championship where neighbours Tanzanian are among the countries that will be making a return to the continental tournament after missing the 2021 edition.

Others are DR Congo, South Africa, Angola and Namibia.

Zambia makes a return after an almost nine-year absence while Mozambique makes its fifth appearance after a 14-year-long absence from the continent's premier football event.

Senegal are the defending champions after they edged out seven-time champions Egypt in a penalty shootout 4-2 following a goalless draw during the 2021 championship that was held in Cameroon.

The championship was postponed from 2023 due to the adverse summer weather concerns in Cote d'Ivoire.