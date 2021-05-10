Real Madrid title hopes hit by dramatic Sevilla draw

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (centre) vies with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde (left) and midfielder Joan Jordan Moreno during their La Liga match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on May 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zinedine Zidane's side had levelled through Marco Asensio midway through the second half and thought they had a penalty when Karim Benzema was brought down after rounding Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono
  • A Sevilla victory might have given them an outside chance but instead they remain six points back and are surely out of the running
  • Madrid still had two minutes to find a winner and they almost got it, Casemiro's effort curling agonisingly wide

Madrid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.