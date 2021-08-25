PSG reject Real Madrid offer for Mbappe as 'not enough'

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during their French L1 match against Stade Brestois at Francis-Le Ble Stadium in Brest on August 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Loic Venance | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG paid 180 million euros to Monaco for the forward in 2017 and are keen for him to sign a new deal.
  • After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.
  • Mbappe has scored once and provided two assists in three appearances so far this term with Messi expected to make his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday.

Paris

