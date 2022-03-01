Pele discharged from hospital after urinary infection

In this handout file photo released by WEF and taken on March 14, 2018, Brazilian football legend Pele smiles during the opening plenary at the World Economic Forum on Latin America 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 14, 2018.


Photo credit: Benedikt Von Loebell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).
  • He burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.
  • He went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

Sao Paulo, Brazil 

