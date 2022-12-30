Pele's burial date set

Sao Paulo, Brazil

The wake for late Brazilian football legend Pele will be held on Monday and his funeral on Tuesday in Santos, the southeastern city where he played most of his career, his former club said after his death.

"The wake for the greatest footballer of all time will be held in Urbano Caldeira Stadium, better known as the Vila Belmiro, where he enchanted the world," Santos football club said Thursday in a statement, adding that Pele would then get a funeral procession through the city's streets before a private burial ceremony.