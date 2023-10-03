Only new FKF office can handle 2027 Afcon preps, say stakeholders

Stakeholders have asked Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to fast-track the roadmap towards fresh Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections.

In a media address in Nairobi on Tuesday, the stakeholders, led by former footballers Harold Ndege, Bobby Ogolla, Aggrey Lukoye and Omar Shaban, alongside Kenya Football Fans Association (KEFOFA) Chief Executive Shem Okottah, Nairobi County Football Association (NCFA) secretary Wilfred Marori, plus coaches George Sunguti and Mickey Weche, claimed that the current football body "lacked the capacity" to among others, organise a credible Africa Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) last week awarded Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after the three East African countries impressed with a bid dubbed Pamoja.

The bid was championed by the respective East African Heads of State namely William Ruto (Kenya,) Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda).

“It’s prudent for the Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to provide a roadmap for the February 24, 2023 elections with an elections board, code, and voter register to usher a new administration that has the capacity to organise the event,” teh statement said.

In a recent address at the National Assembly, Namwamba said he expects the FKF polls to be held in February 2024.

“The current term of office of the current FKF officials ends in February 2024. We expect them to hold fresh elections at that time in a bid to ensure a smooth transition. The elections will be held according to the Sports Act and the government is in talks with (world governing body) Fifa to facilitate that.

Mwendwa, who was overwhelmingly elected for a second four-year term in February 2020, however recently explained in an interview with NTV’s Sport On that FKF’s Congress was yet to call for a meeting to determine the date and modalities of a fresh election.

Among those expected to contest for the FKF presidency include Sam Nyamweya, Samuel 'Kempes' Owino, Hussein Mohammed, and Lordvick Aduda.