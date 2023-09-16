Nyaguku, Obunga the toast in Nyamira and Kisumu Chapa Dimba contests

Nyaguku FC and Obunga FC are this year's Chapa Dimba na Safaricom winners from Nyamira and Kisumu counties.

Nyaguku hammered St Peter’s Nyaisa 6-0 to clinch the Chapa Dimba Nyamira County title in the boys' category on Saturday at Kiendege grounds.

Kevin Mayore scored a hat-trick, Kevin Orina added a brace while Emmanuel Bongoye scored the final goal of the match in the lop-sided encounter.

"First, I want to thank Safaricom for bringing Chapa Dimba to mashinani. This truly embodies the spirit of supporting young people and helping them showcase their talents. It feels amazing to be named the county champions. We had a great game and hope to replicate our performance in the upcoming matches," said Nyaguku FC captain John Paul Omeka.

In the girls’ category in Nyamira, Rigoma Starlets defeated Gekomoni girls 3-2 to claim the County Championship.

Seventeen-year-old Sharon Kemuma opened the scoring for the champions on 27 minutes before Linet Achieng equalised with a superb strike on 36 minutes.

Sharon Mokeira put Rigoma Starlets back in the lead four minutes after the break before Kemuma completed her brace in the 54th minute.

With nine minutes left in the game, Achieng scored her second of the match to ensure there was going to be a tense finish to the encounter but Rigoma held on for the win.

"This year's Chapa Dimba has truly been tough, starting right from the group stages. Nevertheless, we have managed and I am delighted that we have finally emerged the county champions," stated Nixon Obiero, head coach Rigoma Starlets.

In Kisumu County, Obunga are the new county champions after edging out the reigning champions Manyatta United 4-3 on post match penalties after the teams drew 1-1 after extra time.

This victory marked the end of Manyatta's regional dominance in a game attended by hundreds of fans.

In Kisumu, the reigning national champions Plateau Queens continued their dominance, defeating their rivals Manyatta Ladies 2-1 to claim the county championship in the girls' category.

The winning teams in both the boys’ and girls’ categories each took home Sh75,000, while the runners-up each received Sh30,000.

Top scorers and the best goalkeepers received Sh10,000 as well as the most valuable players.

The feted players received additional TVET scholarship to pursue a course of their choice, courtesy of Safaricom and M-PESA Foundation.