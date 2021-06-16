NSL: Shabana close the gap on top teams

Shabana players celebrate their opening goal during their National Super League match against Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo grounds on June 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu  &  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Struggling Modern recovered from their poor form to edge visiting Migori Youth 1-0 at Serani grounds.
  • In other matches, visiting Vihiga Bullets bounced back to winning ways trouncing hosts Coast Stima 5-0 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, while Muranga Seal was held to a 0-0 by Soy United Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. 
  • A late penalty by Marven Akhouya enabled Mwatate Uniuted FC draw 2-2 with visiting AP Bomet FC at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Coach Robert Ojienda stretched his unbeaten record to six matches when he led Shabana to a comfortable 2-0 win over Silibwet FC on Wednesday in round 23 of the Betika National Super League (BNSL).

