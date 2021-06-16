NSL: Shabana close the gap on top teams

Coach Robert Ojienda stretched his unbeaten record to six matches when he led Shabana to a comfortable 2-0 win over Silibwet FC on Wednesday in round 23 of the Betika National Super League (BNSL).

Nehemiah “Neymar” Onchiri and Brian Kiako scored in the 20th and 82nd minutes for the former top-fligth side at their adopted home of Migori Stadiium.

The win sees the Kisii-based side close the gap on leaders FC Talanta, who drew 1-1 with Mully Centre of Family (MCF) at Ruaraka.

Second placed Kenya Police were held to a 0-0 draw away in Kisumu, while Kibera Black Stars beat Nairobi Stima 3-2 at Camp Toyoyo to remain in the promotion contention. Kibera scored through Ronald O’neill, Daniel Odhiambo and Michael Omulama.

Struggling Modern recovered from their poor form to edge visiting Migori Youth 1-0 at Serani grounds.

In other matches, visiting Vihiga Bullets bounced back to winning ways trouncing hosts Coast Stima 5-0 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, while Muranga Seal was held to a 0-0 by Soy United Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.